Jack Dorsey’s ‘Bluesky Social’ is now accepting beta users

Just as Elon Musk was completing his acquisition of Twitter, the firm’s founder and former CEO, Jack Dorsey, launched a beta for a new social-media venture. Dorsey’s blockchain-based Bluesky Social announced last Tuesday that it will launch soon and is now accepting beta testers. According to company spokespeople, the initial announcement received 30,000 sign-ups in two days. Users can still sign up to join the app and become beta testers before the platform is made public.

According to the Bluesky social website, it is designed to enable “a new basis for social networking that gives creators independence from platforms, developers freedom to build, and users a choice in their experience.”

Dorsey stated in 2019 that Twitter was sponsoring research to create “an open and decentralised standard for social media.”

According to the press release, the new app will use the Authenticated Transfer Protocol (AT Protocol), a federated social network that operates across numerous sites rather than a single one. Dorsey said last week on Twitter that new platform would challenge any firm that tries to own the principles of social media or the data of its users.

Musk sacked Agrawal, as well as Ned Segal, the chief financial officer, Vijaya Gadde, the legal head, and Sean Edgett, the general counsel, shortly after taking over Twitter this week.

According to The Information, Musk sacked them “for cause” in order to avoid having to pay severance benefits and unvested stock awards.