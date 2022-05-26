Who will be the new CEO of Twitter

When Jack Dorsey stepped down as CEO of Twitter in November, the business stated that he will remain on the board of directors until his tenure expires at the 2022 annual meeting of stockholders.

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey resigned from the microblogging platform’s board of directors on Thursday, at a time when Tesla CEO Elon Musk is fighting the microblogging platform to divulge the true number of bogus or spam accounts. With his departure from the Twitter board, Jack Dorsey has completed his withdrawal from the social media company, months after stepping down as CEO and passing the baton to Parag Agrawal, an Indian-origin engineer who was the CTO at the time.

“After over 16 years at our company, from co-founder to CEO to Chair to Exec Chair to Interim CEO to CEO, I’ve decided it’s time for me to step down.” In an email to his workers, Dorsey stated, “I’ve decided to leave Twitter because I feel the company is ready to move on from its founders.”

Dorsey has been a part of Twitter since its inception in 2006, but his 16-year tenure will come to an end with this news. The adjustment comes as Elon Musk prepares to buy the firm for $44 billion and take it private.

Elon Musk, on the other hand, was barely discussed at today’s board meeting. While progress on the agreement is still being made, it was undoubtedly in everyone’s mind.

Twitter’s future is in peril right now. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, who was in the process of buying Twitter, declared on May 17 that the acquisition would be placed on hold unless Twitter can verify that bogus and spam accounts account for less than 5% of Twitter users.