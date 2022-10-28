Elon Musk’s Twitter Deal Closed- CEO Parag Agrawal Fired

Elon and Twitter saga has finally come to an end since the acquisition deal is closed now. This deal was not less than dramatic: from agreeing to buy Twitter shares to calling off the deal and finally acquiring the company, the overall period was full of shocks. However, now that Elon Musk’s Twitter Deal is finally closed, it doesn’t mean the story has ended here, to me the journey has just started. The journey of laying off staff as decided, the journey of making freedom of speech the new normal on the platform, and the journey to make the company work with just 20 percent of the staff.

Just after Musk took over the company as the owner and temporary CEO of the company, he fired the top executives from the company. This cleaning house at Twitter has started with the resignation of four top executives which shockingly includes former company CEO Parag Agrawal, Twitter CFO Ned Segal, policy executive Vijaya Gadde, and general counsel Sean Edgett.

It seems that this layoff saga was not done in a healthy way as usually done in good companies instead some sources have revealed that one of the four executives was escorted out of Twitter’s office. However, non of these executives have responded to whether this news is true or not.

Moreover, Elon Musk is in talks with engineers and executives at headquarters to make his desired changes to the platform with priority given to the moderation rules.

The story between Tesla CEO, Elon Musk and Twitter was initiated in April when he showed interest to buy the social media network for $44 billion. However, just after a few months, Musk backed out of the deal due to which he was sued for not honoring the acquisition. Musk had no chance so he reconsidered the deal and decided to finally buy Twitter. During the whole scenario, Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s co-founder left the company whereas CEO ParagAgrawal and Musk were trying to strive together.

Right now, when Elon Musk’s Twitter Deal is closed, the future of Twitter remains quite shaggy and no one is sure how the platform will perform under the leadership of Musk. It might be possible that Musk hires someone as CEO to look after the company in the future.

