Jazz Launches Garaj Partner League to Transform the Local IT & Technology Landscape

Garaj, Pakistan’s fastest-growing local cloud service provider, recently launched the Garaj Partner League, which is the country’s first-ever partnership program focused on building a vertical forward partner ecosystem. The event garnered the presence of Garaj’s new and prospective cloud partners, officials from the IT ministry, as well as professionals from the broader tech industry.

The Garaj cloud platform is built to provide a true cloud experience across industries and is hosted in Pakistan’s largest rated 3 Datacenter where customer security and accessibility are prioritized, and solutions are tailored for customers’ On-Demand and PAYG model. With its own self-service portal, Garaj enables customers to easily subscribe, auto-provision, and modify their subscriptions without the need for human interaction. The company currently operates two compliant and certified data centers in Lahore and Islamabad, and they are set to inaugurate another data center in Karachi by the end of this year.

Speaking at the occasion, Asif Aziz, Chief Business Officer at Jazz, said,

“Cloud computing has the potential to unlock significant economic growth and pave the way for Pakistan’s entry into the digital economy. Garaj’s cloud services not only allow local data to remain within the country, boosting businesses and the economy, but also contribute to transforming Pakistan’s cloud computing landscape in line with the national cloud policy”.

The Garaj Partner League serves as a platform to embark on this exciting journey, engaging partners in three primary categories: resellers, managed service providers, and co-innovators of cloud services. By participating in the program, partners have the opportunity to scale their businesses, leverage their skill sets, build competencies, and gain access to various partner benefits such as promotional trips, discounts, trainings, and more.

During the event, Garaj announced new partnerships with companies like Red Hat and Fortinet, which will further enhance their cloud services offering. Furthermore, prominent organizations like Multilynx, Covalent, Inaara, Future Technologies, and more from the local IT industry have joined the Garaj Partner League, marking the beginning of an exciting collaboration.

Aligned with the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications (MOITT)’s national cloud policy, Garaj offers Pakistani enterprises data sovereignty and compliance, low latency, improved performance, enhanced security and control, improved data governance, enhanced reliability and availability, and support for local economic growth. The platform also serves as an excellent alternative for businesses seeking to migrate their data to resident cloud networks.

