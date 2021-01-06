Jazz 4G has now achieved another milestone of 65 million users across the country. To celebrate this achievement, the company has now offered free data to all of its users. Jazz Offers 65MB of Free Super 4G Data on Every WhatsApp Voice Call. Not only this, but the users can make a maximum of 10 calls in a day. The offer is absolutely free for Jazz users.

How to Avail this offer?

To get this offer, you need to dial *225#

Terms and conditions:

65 MBs usable for WhatsApp will be posted on each on-net, off-net, landline and international call only. IVR calls are excluded from qualification.

The incentive is applicable to both bundle and base rate voice calls.

The incentive will be accumulated up to 10 calls/day with midnight expiry. Max accumulated incentive can be 650 MBs. The new counter will start after midnight i.e. 12:00 am.

Incentive on a new a call will only be triggered if the incentive of the previous is received. For example, if 2nd call is generated before receiving incentive of the 1st call, no incentive will be posted for that call however customer will still be eligible for 9 calls for the day.

All features of WhatsApp are included in this offer.

Multiple subscriptions are not allowed.

Offer is auto-recursive and cannot be un-subscribed before the promo ends.

Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc.

Overage rate of Rs.2/MB will be applicable if no other data/hybrid bundle is subscribed & complete WhatsApp incentive is exhausted before midnight expiry (12:00 am).

