Make Your Life Easy with Jazz Easy Offer
Jazz has introduced an amazing bundle for its prepaid users. Now Make Your Life Easy with Jazz Easy Offer. It is a lifetime offer. After subscribing to this bundle, Jazz users can make calls to all Jazz+Warid numbers in just Rs. 3.17/60 sec. Not only this, but they can also make calls to other networks in Rs. 3.17/60 sec.
Offered Incentives:
- On-net minutes: Rs. 3.17/60 seconds
- Off-net minutes: Rs. 3.17/60 minutes
- Rs. 2.45/SMS
- Rs. 5/ MB
How to Subscribe the offer:
- Users can enjoy the lowest calling rates by dialing *305#
Price:
- Users can avail this offer in just Rs. 17.93
Validity:
- It is a lifetime offer.
Terms and Conditions:
- Call set up fee is applicable
- Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc
- If you are not subscribed to any bundle, base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging Pulse will be 512 KB
