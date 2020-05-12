Jazz has introduced an amazing bundle for its prepaid users. Now ​Make Your Life Easy with Jazz Easy Offer. It is a lifetime offer. After subscribing to this bundle, Jazz users can make calls to all Jazz+Warid numbers in just Rs. 3.17/60 sec. Not only this, but they can also make calls to other networks in Rs. 3.17/60 sec.

Now ​Make Your Life Easy with Jazz Easy Offer

Offered Incentives:

On-net minutes: Rs. 3.17/60 seconds

Off-net minutes: Rs. 3.17/60 minutes

Rs. 2.45/SMS

Rs. 5/ MB

How to Subscribe the offer:

Users can enjoy the lowest calling rates by dialing *305#

Price:

Users can avail this offer in just Rs. 17.93

Validity:

It is a lifetime offer.

Terms and Conditions:

Call set up fee is applicable

Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc

If you are not subscribed to any bundle, base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging Pulse will be 512 KB

