Jazz Partners with EVAM as their New Customer Interaction Management Hub

EVAM announced that its deployment at Jazz has been completed successfully. With this partnership, Jazz, Pakistan’s number one 4G operator and the largest internet and broadband service provider, utilized EVAM to improve and personalize customer interactions and services for its more than 75 million customers.

The partnership will enable Jazz to better manage its customer relations through a next-generation digital approach, maintaining same level of engagement across all channels including digital or face-to-face and increase operational efficiency.

“Our ambition is to become a next-gen enterprise, by leveraging best-in-class technologies in this ever-changing digital landscape, to provide our customers with a unique experience. This is the driving force for our partnership with EVAM,” said Kazim Mujtaba, Chief Data & Strategy Officer of Jazz.

EVAM CEO Bülent Demirkurt stated, “As a leading MarTech company, we are very proud and excited to see that our efforts have paid off. We are excited to help Jazz create real-time personalized customer journeys for its millions of end users.”

