Kanwal Ahmed becomes first Pakistani Facebook Creator to be featured by YouTube CEO

Kanwal Ahmed is renowned Pakistan’s entrepreneur, motivator, activist, executive producer and founder of the Facebook page “Soul Sisters Pakistan”. Her Facebook page was created to discuss the taboo issues prevailing in Pakistan. She wanted to finish the culture of silence and wanted to bring the affected women to be heard and given motivation. Moreover, she wanted to bring in the stories of the strong women who struggled in life and are now symbols of respect and bravery. This is to motivate and empower the other ladies all over the world to learn from others experience and efforts and bring out the hidden talents in them. On International Women’s Day, Kanwal Ahmed has been spotted by the Youtube CEO Susan Wojcicki. This makes her the first Pakistani Facebook creator to be featured on Youtube.

Proud Moment For All- Kanwal Ahmad becomes the first Pakistani Facebook Creator to be featured by YouTube CEO

Susan asked few questions from Kanwal Ahmed about her journey towards empowering the women of Pakistan and creating a safe and open space to express their feelings and get encouragement from the ladies worldwide. She started her journey when she saw the media news channels and dramas delivering content aimed to dehumanizing women. She rather wanted to bring out the good aspects of women in society. Using the power of storytelling and videography, she steered the society towards positive development of girls rather than making them suppressed due to the media influence. Her efforts majorly aim to bring out good in South Asian women whose generations have been paralyzed due to the wrong influences given through media on screens. She rather brought real inspirational stories of women who struggled and attained their goal.

She also raised sensitive issues through her interviews like domestic violence, child marriages, cyber harassment, emotional harassment, the taboo of remarrying, and child labor. Even her first interview was on domestic violence which gained huge attention of viewers and filled the comment sections of multiple platforms. Her idea is to show people that these incidents happen in real and they are ignored and deflected by society. Also, she wanted affected people to know that they are not alone. There are many people who are with them and will share their stories worldwide. According to her “No story should feel like it’s not important enough to be heard.”

In the new season 3, she has changed the format by inviting the guests to the food table making the format more attractive for the South Asian people who are fond of food.

Kanwal Ahmed also asked YouTube CEO Susan to back such inspirational stories so that it extends in every home where ladies could see and understand that this happens in real-world so they must care. Also, she requested to open the brand campaigns and programs that support the entrepreneur creators.

In a nutshell, Kanwal is doing praiseful and amazing work for the welfare of humanity. She has become the first women entrepreneur who has got the opportunity to be featured by YouTube CEO. She has made the whole of Pakistan really proud of her.

Also Read: YouTube Introduces TikTok-style Live Ring Feature on its Platform