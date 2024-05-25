Karachi Man Arrested For Making Obscene Videos Of Wife

According to the latest reports, a Karachi man, Tahir was arrested for allegedly making obscene videos of his wife for dark websites. Moreover, he made shocking revelations during the interrogation. The suspect revealed that he was contacted by the website operators via WhatsApp. He doesn’t know how the website proprietor got his WhatsApp number. The suspect disclosed that he installed a camera in the bathroom to record videos of his wife two years ago but later removed it. He claims that he didn’t upload any videos of his wife to the website.

Karachi Police Investigates Obscene Videos Case

The District Central Police of Karachi arrested the suspect. He was claimed to be affiliated with the international secret organization Illuminati, involved in some blatant crime. The District Central Women Police conducted a raid at the Rizvia Society apartment located in the Nazimabad area. They arrested Tahir accused of being a part of Illuminati, recovering his wife along with four children.

According to the police, the suspect’s wife alleged that he was pressurizing her to have relations with his friends. She said that his husband had also tried to make obscene videos of their daughter. The police are still investigating the suspect’s mobile phone and laptop. Police arrested the suspect after a complaint was filed by Tahir’s sister-in-law, who reported that her sister and her four children were in danger.

According to her statement:

“Tahir had been making and sending inappropriate videos to the organization and would resort to violence if she refused to cooperate.”

In the preliminary investigation, the arrested culprit, who is professionally a teacher, revealed that he received tasks via email. Moreover, he was guided to record a video for the task and then email it back.