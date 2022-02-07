Every year Pakistan celebrated the Kashmir Solidarity Day in support of the residents of Jammu Kashmir on February 5. This year, besides Pakistan and both sides of Kashmir, Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed across the globe. Kashmir issue ranked the top trend on social media as foreign social activists, with full of devotion and human passion, participated in the global digital campaign “Let Kashmir Decide”.

Kashmir Issue Remained Top Social Media Trend on Feb 5

People from the different parts of the world have posted the picture with unique slogans ‘Kashmir Deserve World Attention’, ‘Free Kashmir’ a number of people gathered outside of the Indian embassy in Washington DC and recorded their protest by holding play cards inscribed with different slogans like ‘Free Kashmir’, ‘End the Occupation’, ‘Free all Political Prisoners’, ‘Let Kashmiris Decide their own Political Future’ etc.

An American social activist Mary Scully said in her social media wall “This year coincides with the Let Kashmir Decide-Global Coalition monthly Solidarity tea day to bring attention to the Kashmiri freedom struggle”.

Moreover, she said that it was a need for time to highlight the illegal occupation of India, political prisoners, repression of journalists and human rights activists, sexual crimes against women and girls.

No one humanized the Kashmiri struggle more powerfully than Kashmiri activists on social media, every child, senior citizen, protester injured by pellets, every grieving mother and father, every woman subjected to assault, every school teacher, student, store clerk killed by Indian forces were presented with extreme poignancy and a sense of personal outrage and grief, she expressed and added, that’s one of the reasons India has forced Kashmiris off social media under threat of prosecution and incarceration.

