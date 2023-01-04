Kia Teases the release of Luxury Sedan and an EV in Pakistan

Kia Lucky Motor Corporation (KLMC) has teased two new cars on its official social media page. Kia Stinger and Niro EV are coming to Pakistan. The company also hinted about these cars in late 2020 as part of its marketing campaign. Wrapped in #WeAreUnstoppable graphics, the above-mentioned cars caused a lot of buzz on the internet. Niro competes with vehicles such as the Honda HR-V, Toyota RAV4, and others on the market. Check out the details of both these cars first.

Kia Niro EV

The company revealed that the Niro EV has two powertrain options:

A single electric motor that sends 130 horsepower and 394 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque to the front wheels. It has a 39.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that gives it a WLTP-approved range of 288 km on a full charge.

A single electric motor that gives 201 hp and 394 Nm of torque to the front wheels. It has a 64-kWh lithium-ion battery pack that gives it a WLTP-approved range of 385 kilometres on a full charge.

Niro EV costs Rs. 7.5 million in the international market. However, its price in Pakistan is not confirmed yet.

Kia Stinger

Kia’s one of the best cars is a strong competitor of the Alfa Romeo Giulia, the Mercedes-AMG C Class, the BMW 3 Series, and other sporty sedans. It also has two choices for its engine:

A gasoline engine with four cylinders, a displacement of 2.0 litres, and a torque of 353 nm.

A 3.3-litre V6 gasoline engine with two turbochargers that makes 368 horsepower and 510 Nm of torque.

The base model of the Stinger costs Rs. 8.5 million, while the V6 model costs a huge Rs. 11.8 million in the international market.

Kia has not revealed any information regarding the availability of both of these cars in Pakistan yet. But we will update you as soon as will get more updates about it.

