KP Govt Imposes Ban on Use of Social Media Platforms in Offices

The government employees have been issued instructions regarding the use of social media in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa(KP). The KP government imposed a ban on the use of social media platforms in offices.

The caretaker KP government has banned all government employees across the province from making political, professional discussions and discussing and analyzing the ideology of Pakistan on any social media platform.

KP Govt Imposed a Ban on the Use of Social Media Platforms in Offices

The instructions issued by the Establishment Department state that no government employee can participate in any media platform without the express permission of the government.

The instructions state that the rules of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa civil servants prevent them from expressing views against the ideology and security of Pakistan.

Furthermore, it said Rules 23, 24, 25, 28 and 29 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1987 bar government servants from expressing their views against the ideology and security of Pakistan.

Through the dispatch, the attention of the Additional Chief Secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue, administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and heads of the attached departments have also been invited to Rule-25 of the Rules ibid which stipulates that no government servant shall, in any document, published or any public utterance, radio broadcast or television program, or in any other manner make any statement of fact or opinion, which is capable of embarrassing the federal or any provincial government.

