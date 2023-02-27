TikToker killed Father for Taking Away His Mobile Phone in KP

Advertisement

A 17-year-old TikToker killed his father over his refusal to return his smartphone in the Dir Lower district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P). The police told that the boy spent most of his time on TikTok. Also, he was not taking any interest in his studies.

Hasnain’s father Sher Baz Khan, a taxi driver, had taken his mobile phone two days ago. He wanted his son to give up filming his TikTok videos, but the accused had been demanding his phone back.

The accused, after a brief exchange of harsh words, opened fire on his parents, killing his father on the spot. He also injured his mother, who was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Timergara, in critical condition.

The police arrested the accused within two hours of the murder and recovered the pistol from him.

“The unfortunate father died on the spot while the mother has been left critically injured. She has been rushed to the hospital where her condition is stated to be critical,” A police officer said.

The investigation officer said that the boy used to go to nearby mountains every day to make TikTok videos but his father was not happy so he took his phone away.

“He took away my phone leaving me really enraged and I took my father’s gun and opened fire at him,” he said.

The incident caused widespread panic among the general public across the district.

