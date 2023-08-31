The police arrested a man, who is said to be a worker of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Lower Dir district on the charges of controversial social media posts maligning the state institutions. The police registered a case against a PTI activist Malik Sajid Khan belonging to Adenzai in Lower Dir. It made his arrest for making controversial posts on his Facebook account.

The police claimed that the accused had set the Indian flag as DP on his Facebook ID. Moreover, the police arrested him for his involvement in propaganda against the Pak Army. Sources said that the police have arrested Malik Sajid in connection with the May 9 incidents. The police did not reveal more information about it yet.

PTI Worker Arrested for Posting Controversial Posts On Social Media

Just recently, Chief Justice Aamir Farooq faced backlash on a social media. We aren’t sure if PTI or some other group is behind the vicious social media campaign. In this regard, the Islam­abad High Court Bar Associ­ation (IHCBA) condemned the ongoing malicious campaign disseminated on social media against Justice Aamer Farooq.

For More Details Also Visit: IHCBA Condemns Malicious Social Media Campaign Against Chief Justice High Court

In a bid to counter the spread of negative propaganda against institutions on social media platforms, the local police have launched an active crackdown on individuals involved in such activities. Moreover, FIA and Police collectively blocked the 106 accounts in social media crackdown.

The move comes as part of the authorities’ ongoing efforts to maintain social harmony and curb the spread of misinformation and hate speech on digital platforms. The police, along with other law enforcement agencies, are actively monitoring social media channels to identify individuals who engage in activities that violate the law and contribute to social unrest.

See Also: Police and FIA Blocked 106 Accounts in Social Media Crackdown