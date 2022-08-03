KP to launch ‘Super App’ for official services in the province

Atif Khan, the Minister for Science and Information Technology in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), announced that a ‘KP Super App’ for providing official services and other information will be launched soon as a move toward digitalization.

Advertisement

Atif Khan, the Minister of Science and Information Technology said, “Instead of using many applications, people will now have access to all services through a single ‘Super app,” he explained.

According to Atif Khan, digitization would not only assure transparency, but will also give people with quick access to important services.

He was briefed on the many functionalities of the app. People might use the app to deposit college tuition and make other payments, according to the ministry. Matiullah Jan, secretary of science and information technology, and the managing director of the IT Board also attended the meeting.

Moreover, Peshawar-KP Atif Khan, Minister for Food, Science and Information Technology, and Youth Affairs, said that despite limited resources, the provincial government was introducing Rs35 billion subsidized wheat distribution programs and Rs26 billion Insaf Food Card Scheme for the people of the province.

The minister was informed that in the first phase of the scheme, food cards would be provided to 350000 families and the remaining 650000 would be provided the facility in the second phase.