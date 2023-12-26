Latest PTA Data Shows a Decline in Mobile Internet Penetration in November

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) shared its latest data related to telecom services. As per the data, the number of cellular subscribers, 3G/4G users, teledensity, and Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration decreased in November 2023 as compared to October 2023.

Cellular Teledensity:

The cellular teledensity decreased from 79.32 percent to 78.98 percent, while the total teledensity declined from 80.4 percent to 80.06 percent in November.

Cellular Subscribers:

The number of cellular subscribers declined from 189.77 million to 189.26 million by the end of November.

NGMS penetration:

NGMS penetration dropped from 53.05 percent to 52.68 percent in November.

Number of 3G/4G users:

The total number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan declined from 126.92 million to 126.24 million in November.

Ufone:

Ufone 3G users decreased to 2.230 million in November from 2.352 million by the end of October. On the other hand, the number of Ufone 4G users increased from 14.228 million to 14.349 million by the end of November.

Jazz:

Jazz’s 3G users declined from 3.731 million to 3.569 million in November. Jazz 4G users dropped from 43.172 million to 42.754 million by the end of November.

Telenor:

Telenor 3G subscribers declined from 2.567 million to 2.477 million in November while the number of 4G users of Telenor dropped from 23.240 million to 23.196 million by end-November.

Zong:

Zong’s total count of 3G subscribers declined from 2.320 million to 2.265 million in November while the total 4G users grew from 33.797 million to 33.869 million by the end of November.

Also read:

An Overview of Cellular & Internet Penetration in Pakistan (Oct 23)