Palestinian Teen Layali Khatib Creates Motherhood Guide App to Translate Babies’s Cries

A Palestinian teen Layali Khatib has created an app to translate babies’ cries. Now, parents could be a step closer to understanding their babies thanks to a new “Motherhood Guide” mobile app. Layali Khatib developed this app using artificial intelligence. The app allows parents to easily decipher their baby’s cries with a click of a button.

Khatib began developing the app in 2019 to decode her twin sisters’ cries. The invention eventually helped prepare Khatib and her mother to better understand her younger brother.

The Palestinian teen confirmed to the news agency that her app works with 93% accuracy. The app also provides mothers and caregivers tips and tricks to help ease the child. She further revealed her plans to create a similar platform to detect autism.

However, the app has not yet been made available for download.

Similar apps have emerged in the past in an effort to help parents respond to their infants. One such app is the “ChatterBaby” app. It was developed in 2018 by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). The developers made this app to alert a deaf couple whenever their baby cried.

Meanwhile, in 2015, the National Taiwan University Hospital Yunli developed the Infant Cries Translator, an app that helps analyse four different crying patterns. The team developed the app using around 200,000 crying sounds from some 100 newborn babies.

The app showed a 92% accuracy rate. It helped parents figure out whether their baby was hungry, sleepy, in pain or needed a diaper change.

