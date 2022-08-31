There has been much speculation going around regarding the upcoming iPhone SE. In this regard, the famous leaker Jon Prosser said that the next-generation iPhone SE will have the same design as the iPhone XR. In the most recent episode of the Geared Up podcast with Andru Edwards and Jon Rettinger, Prosser asserts,

From what I understand – and I don’t believe I’ve ever said this publicly – the iPhone SE 4 is identical to the iPhone XR.

Leaker Claims Next Gen iPhone SE to Adopt Design of iPhone XR

In contrast to Apple’s other iPhones, the current third-generation iPhone SE, which was introduced earlier this year and is modeled after the iPhone 8 and its predecessor, continues to retain substantial top and bottom display bezels. Additionally, all other iPhones already use Face ID, so a hypothetical transition to the iPhone XR design would signal the end of the Home button.

The iPhone XR, which is no longer available in Apple’s shops, has a 6.1-inch LCD display, but the iPhone SE has a 4.7-inch display; hence, the adjustment would also result in larger screen size for Apple’s most affordable iPhone.

The only other credible rumor concerning the new iPhone SE comes from display industry analyst Ross Young, who has established himself as a reputable source of information regarding future Apple products.

Apple plans to deliver a fourth-generation iPhone SE with a bigger 5.7-inch display as early as 2023, according to Young. However, he did not specify whether such a device would include the Home button and top and bottom bezels or adopt a notched screen with Face ID.

