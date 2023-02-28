Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of kingdom Will Be Getting DLC Soon

Advertisement

We all know that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the biggest release of 2023 by Nintendo. Recent reports claim that the upcoming release will be getting DLC at some point in the future. Nintendo hasn’t revealed much about Tears of the Kingdom in an official capacity yet. The point notable here is that the game was announced all the way back in 2019. Since then, Nintendo has remained very quiet about its upcoming Zelda title except for a few handfuls of trailers. Zelda fans are quite eager to see more of what Tears of the Kingdom will have in store before it hits shelves. However, the point worth mentioning here is that Nintendo wants to let the cat out of the bag when it comes to future add-on content.

Legend of Zelda: Tears Of Kingdom DLC Confirmed

Reports claim that on the official website for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo has recently mentioned that DLC support seems to be in the cards. There had been still no words on what form this DLC might take, however, Nintendo stated in a footnote that the full version of Tears of the Kingdom will be required to purchase in order to access DLC. This seems to be a roundabout way of verifying that Tears of the Kingdom will be getting DLC at some time in the future.

The point notable here is that the predecessor to Tears of the Kingdom, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild did end up getting DLC in the form of a Season Pass containing two different expansions. Let me tell you that the expansions ended up arriving within the first year of availability for Breath of the Wild. So, if Nintendo follows a similar pattern this time with Tears of the Kingdom, then we expect to learn more about what’s in store for the game on this front before too long.

The one thing that we want to share with absolute certainty is that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set to launch later this spring on May 12th. After its release, it will be playable across Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED systems. So, just keep calm and see what comes next.

