A fresh teaser of Lenovo new smartphones surfaced on Weibo that offers a glimpse into the design of its new smartphone series. The images in the teaser show a rear camera setup, hole-punch display, and a side button. However, Lenovo didn’t provide any details about the launch date of its new series.

Lenovo Releases Teaser of New Phones

According to the teaser posted on Weibo, the new smartphone series by Lenovo will be featuring an enhanced camera setup. The series will bring a bigger display and a convenient design. Lenovo is trying to compete against its competitor Xiaomi that recently introduced its new Redmi Note 9 phones.

The images show that cameras are housed in a squircle that sits at the top left corner and the phone(s) will have an audio jack at the top. There is a hole punch at the top left corner for the front-facing camera.

“The caption for the images hints at the upcoming phone having a better camera, a bigger display, and a more ergonomic design than the Redmi Note 9 series. While Lenovo is yet to reveal the name of the upcoming smartphones, one of the devices is expected to launch as the Lenovo K12 Pro which is a rebadged Moto G9 Power,” according to gizmochina.