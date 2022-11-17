Lenovo is one of those brands that are focusing more and more on Android tablets. The company already introduced a number of tablets keeping in mind the latest innovation and technology. Now, some latest reports have revealed that Lenovo is working on a new tablet called Lenovo Tab Extreme. Not only this but the reports reveal that this will be the first ever tablet to sport MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 high-end chipset.

Lenovo Tab Extreme will be the First Tablet to Come with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 SoC

Additionally, the Tab Extreme also has a display with 3000×1876 resolution. It will come with 8GB of RAM in one iteration. It will run Android 13 from day one, which is great to see. However, its launch date is not clear yet.

If the device launches before May, then it may be the first Android tablet to launch running the latest version of the OS. The Lenovo Tab Extreme has the model number TB570FU. It will have very slim bezels all-round with the front-facing camera barely fitting inside the top one. We will get more specs about the tablet in the coming days. So stay tuned for more updates.

