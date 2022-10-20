Lenovo unveiled a new ThinkPad design of Lenovo Rollable Screen Laptop with a vertically extending screen at their October 18 Lenovo Tech World ’22 event, an idea that could revolutionize the way we think about and interact with laptops in the future.

Lenovo revealed a new ThinkPad idea that rolls its screen from 12 inches to 16 inches, adding to their lineup of foldable PCs that includes the ThinkPad X1 Fold. The idea and underlying technology are strikingly similar to the foldable smartphones that are all the rage right now; the user may alter the display’s form factor according to their needs, and the content will adapt accordingly.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold was essentially a tablet PC that folded into a notebook, with an on-screen keyboard; an additional keyboard dock was required if you preferred real keys. The new design takes the form of a laptop with a conventional chassis and a screen that rolls up from the bottom. The Motorola rollable smartphone, also displayed by Lenovo, uses a sliding mechanism quite similar to that of Lenovo’s.

Lenovo’s Intelligence Device Group President Luca Rossi has indicated that recent developments in OLED display technology and related research make rollable laptops a realistic prospect. Rollable screens, he continued, “will elevate multitasking, browsing, and mobility applications to a whole new level.”

While both rolling and folding displays use flexible technology, folding panels have creasing concerns (though considerable developments have been made to decrease that) and do not allow for the adjustment of the display’s viewing area. Meanwhile, rolling panels, such as the Samsung rollable prototype recently displayed, unfurl from their housing like scrolls, reducing the strain on the panel assembly and allowing for a wider range of display aspect ratios. It’s more realistic, less awkward, and more cutting-edge.

Lenovo may be saving the official unveiling of the Lenovo Rollable Screen laptop for the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show in January, but we don’t yet know its technical details. In any case, I can’t wait to get my hands on it.

