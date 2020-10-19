



As we all know, Snapdragon 875 is launching soon in December, and it is Qualcomm’s first 5nm chip. Moreover, LG has planned regarding the launch of a true flagship cellphone at the beginning of 2021; there could be few reasons behind this plan.

Furthermore, Qualcomm is continuously increasing the cost of its flagship chips and this year; the story is almost the same. This has already discouraged many cellphone makers from utilizing 800-series chips, and this could be the reason behind LG’s launch decision.

LG will not Snapdragon 875 in its upcoming devices

Besides this, the tech behemoth’s mobile phone wing has been losing money, and the company is a complete disaster since time immemorial. Recently, It has shaken many things up to gain profit. As seen, the company was used to launch two flagship series in a single year. Most probably, the G range in the first half of the year and V series in the 2nd half of the year.

This year, the schedule of the company has changed with the release of the LG Velvet. Furthermore, LG Velvet is offering 5G connectivity and is powered by Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 765G SoC. Later the G series has been stopped, and the LG Company has introduced the Explorer Project. Under this project, it was planned to launch experimental phones with a differentiated form factor such as LG Wing.

According to a report, LG is not planning to launch a phone powered by the latest Snapdragon 875 anytime soon because LG has ordered only the Snapdragon 775G in large quantities.

The officials said that the Snapdragon 775G would be more successful as compared to the Snapdragon 765. Snapdragon 775 offers a 40% faster CPU system and 50% improved graphic performance than Snapdragon 765.

