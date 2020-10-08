Here are Leaked Specs of LG W31
Today, we came across the leaked specs of the LG W31 via Google Play Console. In addition to some important specs, the listing gives us an image of the phone’s front. The phone is coming with a teardrop notch and a very substantial chin.
The phone will be powered by MediaTek’s entry-level Helio P22 chipset (which has an octa-core Cortex-A53 CPU), paired with 4GB of RAM for good measure. The screen of the phone has 720×1600 resolution.
At the time of the launch, the LG W31 will run Android 10. As the device has been spotted in the Google Play Console, so we hope that it will be official in a few weeks.
According to previous rumours, the W31 will have a 13 MP main rear camera, dubbed by a 12 MP sensor (probably ultrawide) and a 2 MP one which is most likely a depth sensor. Phone’s front will have a 16 MP selfie snapper. The battery will be 4,000 mAh, but there is no word about fast charging.
|NETWORKS
|2G
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
|3G
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G
|LTE
|5G
|No
|Speed
|HSPA, LTE-A
|BODY
|Dimensions
|–
|Weight
|–
|Colors
|Thunder Blue, Platinum Grey, Aurora Green
|Material
|–
|SIMs
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Water/Dust
|No
|DISPLAY
|Size
|6.26 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M colors
|Resolutions
|720 x 1520 pixels, 19:9 ratio
|PPI
|269 ppi density
|Multi touch
|Yes
|Protection
|–
|PLATFORM
|CPU
|Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB
|Card Slot
|microSD, up to 256 GB (uses shared SIM slot)
|OS
|Android 10
|CAMERA
|Main Triple
|13MP + 12MP + 2MP
|Features
|LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Videos
|[email protected]
|Front
|16MP
|BATTERY
|Type
|Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery
|Charging
|No
|Talk Time
|N/A
|Stand-by
|N/A
|COMMONS
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer,proximity
|Sound
|3.5mm jack
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Walan
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|4.2, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS
