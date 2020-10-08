Here are Leaked Specs of LG W31

Zainab Saeed Last Updated: Oct 8, 2020
1 minute read
Today, we came across the leaked specs of the LG W31 via Google Play Console. In addition to some important specs, the listing gives us an image of the phone’s front. The phone is coming with a teardrop notch and a very substantial chin.

The phone will be powered by MediaTek’s entry-level Helio P22 chipset (which has an octa-core Cortex-A53 CPU), paired with 4GB of RAM for good measure. The screen of the phone has 720×1600 resolution.

At the time of the launch, the LG W31 will run Android 10. As the device has been spotted in the Google Play Console, so we hope that it will be official in a few weeks.

According to previous rumours, the W31 will have a 13 MP main rear camera, dubbed by a 12 MP sensor (probably ultrawide) and a 2 MP one which is most likely a depth sensor. Phone’s front will have a 16 MP selfie snapper. The battery will be 4,000 mAh, but there is no word about fast charging.

NETWORKS
2GGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
3GHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4GLTE
5GNo
SpeedHSPA, LTE-A
BODY
Dimensions
Weight
ColorsThunder Blue, Platinum Grey, Aurora Green
Material
SIMsSingle SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Water/DustNo
DISPLAY
Size6.26 inches
TypeIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M colors
Resolutions720 x 1520 pixels, 19:9 ratio
PPI269 ppi density
Multi touchYes
Protection
PLATFORM
CPUOcta-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53
ChipsetMediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Card SlotmicroSD, up to 256 GB (uses shared SIM slot)
OSAndroid 10
CAMERA
Main Triple13MP + 12MP + 2MP
FeaturesLED flash, panorama, HDR
Videos[email protected]
Front16MP
BATTERY
TypeNon-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery
ChargingNo
Talk TimeN/A
Stand-byN/A
COMMONS
SensorsFingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer,proximity
Sound3.5mm jack
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
WalanWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth4.2, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS

Zainab Saeed

