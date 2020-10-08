Today, we came across the leaked specs of the LG W31 via Google Play Console. In addition to some important specs, the listing gives us an image of the phone’s front. The phone is coming with a teardrop notch and a very substantial chin.

The phone will be powered by MediaTek’s entry-level Helio P22 chipset (which has an octa-core Cortex-A53 CPU), paired with 4GB of RAM for good measure. The screen of the phone has 720×1600 resolution.

Here are Leaked Specs of LG W31

At the time of the launch, the LG W31 will run Android 10. As the device has been spotted in the Google Play Console, so we hope that it will be official in a few weeks.

According to previous rumours, the W31 will have a 13 MP main rear camera, dubbed by a 12 MP sensor (probably ultrawide) and a 2 MP one which is most likely a depth sensor. Phone’s front will have a 16 MP selfie snapper. The battery will be 4,000 mAh, but there is no word about fast charging.

NETWORKS 2G GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only) 3G HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G LTE 5G No Speed HSPA, LTE-A BODY Dimensions – Weight – Colors Thunder Blue, Platinum Grey, Aurora Green Material – SIMs Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Water/Dust No DISPLAY Size 6.26 inches Type IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M colors Resolutions 720 x 1520 pixels, 19:9 ratio PPI 269 ppi density Multi touch Yes Protection – PLATFORM CPU Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 Chipset Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB Card Slot microSD, up to 256 GB (uses shared SIM slot) OS Android 10 CAMERA Main Triple 13MP + 12MP + 2MP Features LED flash, panorama, HDR Videos [email protected] Front 16MP BATTERY Type Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery Charging No Talk Time N/A Stand-by N/A COMMONS Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer,proximity Sound 3.5mm jack USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go Walan Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS

