Now iPhone and iPad users can protect their Facebook messenger chats with an extra layer of security. The company is facilitating you to lock your chats with Face ID or Touch ID. The app itself will be locked and will require an authentication method like Face ID or Touch ID to open it back up.

Lock Your Facebook Messenger Chats With Face ID

So now you can give your phone to the friends if they borrow it but they will not be able to access your Messenger chats.

This new Facebook feature called App Lock comes with a number of small changes to Messenger centered on privacy and security. A Privacy section is also coming to the app’s settings which is providing a single location to all users in order to control features such as App Lock and what users they’ve blocked. The feature App Lock is coming to Android in “the next few months.

Facebook is also planning to add some additional features to the app and soon it will start testing. It will help users to control who can message them but at this point, the company didn’t share much detail on how this feature will work. We know one thing that this feature will start blurring photos from people who are messaging you without your approval. However, a similar feature is already functional on Instagram and WhatsApp. The social media platform didn’t share a word that when will it make the availability of the feature in Messenger

