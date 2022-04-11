Major Updates in iOS 16 and WatchOS 9 will be Unveiled at WWDC 2022

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman’s newest ‘Power On’ email contains more details about iOS 16 and watchOS 9. Interestingly, he describes them as “significant updates.” He is reporting on the major updates in forthcoming OS for the first time. All updates will be unveiled by Apple in the upcoming WWDC 2022 presentation on June 6.

Bloomberg’s correspondent expects “pretty big enhancements across the board” and iOS 16, including “an upgrade to notifications and additional health-tracking tools.”

The interface hasn’t altered much since iOS 7. Mark doesn’t believe Apple will offer an “end-to-end makeover to iOS interface.”

A promising new iPadOS multitasking UI is an intriguing fact. Apple did make it possible for customers to take advantage of multitasking features with iPadOS 15. Sadly, not in the way that pro users expected. Maybe with iPadOS 16, it will change.

Besides iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, Gurman predicts that the Apple Watch will receive “significant activity and health tracking updates.” As detailed here, the journalist previously stated that this would be a strong year for the Apple Watch range, with three new watches likely to be launched later this year.

Last but not least, Gurman reiterates that Apple is unlikely to make any announcements concerning its Mixed Reality headset, even though iOS 16 is expected to be chock-full of it.

This is What He Says

He says in his letter:

“According to what I’ve heard, a full-fledged launch of the mixed-reality headgear is still unlikely in June. Although beta versions of famous iOS 16 having a codenamed Sydney are packed of references to the headgear and its connections with the iPhone.”

This suggests that the headset will be released during the iOS 16 cycle. It begins in June and runs through the fall of 2023. However, Apple may show off some of its new augmented and virtual reality applications sooner than later. Perhaps we’ll look at the rOS, or real operating system, that runs on the headgear.

