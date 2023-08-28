The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) unearthed over 27,000 fake driving licenses by a gang in three years. As per details, the investigation stated that the network of suspects who were arrested had issued more than 27,000 fake driving licenses in three years.

The report revealed that the charges of one fake license were 4000 to 10,000. Moreover, the suspects also verified the fake licenses through a fake website. Unfortunately, the FIA couldn’t block the websites.

Massive Scam Exposed: Over 27,000 Fake Driving Licenses Unearthed by FIA

Furthermore, the gang used to receive the amount through an online app and they had a printing machine for the fake driving licenses.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) arrested a network -comprising of its employees and some pilots- allegedly involved in the fake pilots’ licenses scam. According to sources, the CAA carried out raids for two accused allegedly involved in the scam. Some of the aviation employees were using their frontmen to collect money for the fake licenses.

They said that licensed branch employees allegedly received hundreds of thousands of rupees from each pilot for a paper. In return, another person was allowed to sit in place of the pilot.

“The CAA has acquired remand of some of the license branch officials and pilots,” they said adding that the span of the investigations has been expanded. “It has also been decided to register FIRs against these elements,” the sources said.

