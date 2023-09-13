MEDIA MATTERS PARTNERS WITH TELECO GIANT JAZZ

Media Matters Communications, a leading PR agency with a rich history of successfully serving telecommunications clients, has entered into a strategic communications partnership with the teleco giant, Jazz. Leveraging its extensive experience in the industry and a robust portfolio of services, Media Matters continues to be a trusted partner for blue chip companies, such as Meta, foodpanda, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), PUBG Mobile, foodpanda, Unilever Pakistan, Daraz, Careem, PSO, OGDCL, etc.

With a track record of success in handling multinational corporations, the agency is well-equipped to meet the unique challenges and opportunities that telecommunications companies face in today’s dynamic business environment.

