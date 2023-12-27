Oppo Find X7 Series Event Set for December 27, with a Mid-January Launch

Oppo has officially announced a conference on December 27th, with the highly anticipated Oppo Find X7 Series at the center. During the event, the company is expected to reveal significant advances and innovative features expected in the next series. The formal launch date, which is expected to be around mid-January, is expected to be revealed during the conference.

The title of the conference, “Exploring Technology No Man’s Land” (translated), alludes to the investigation of cutting-edge technology. Additionally, Hasselblad is co-hosting the event, which suggests a focus on the gadget’s camera capabilities. Attendees may also look forward to learning more about the future satellite communication capability.

Highlighted in teasers is the Oppo Find X7 Series, showcasing a Sony LYT-900 1-inch camera sensor with a 1.6μm pixel size. This is aligned with information collected via public certifications, such as appearances on Geekbench, and confirms the device’s specs.

Oppo Find X7 Series Expected Specifications and Features

Most of the Oppo Find X7 Series features have been gradually revealed through rumors and leaks. The series will most likely include three models: the Oppo Find X7, the Find X7 Ultra, and the Find X7 Ultra Satellite Communication Version. Notably absent from this portfolio is a “Pro” model. The MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC is expected to power the basic Oppo Find X7, while the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC will power theUltra variants. Both models will include LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

The Oppo Find X7 is rumored to have a 6.78-inch BOE 8T OLED 1.5K resolution display, while the Ultra variants will have a 6.82-inch BOE 8T OLED 2K resolution display. For enhanced display performance, all three models will feature 120Hz refresh rates and 2160Hz PWM dimming.

The base model will have a 50MP LYT-808 main sensor with OIS, a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide lens, and a 64MP Omnivision OV64 telephoto lens with 3x zoom and OIS support. The Ultra models will include a 50MP Sony LYT-900 sensor with OIS as well as a 50MP LYT800 ultrawide lens. In addition, two telephoto lenses will be available: a 50MP IMX858 sensor with OIS and 6x optical zoom, and a 50MP IMX890 sensor with OIS and 3x optical zoom.

A 5000 mAh battery with 100W rapid cable charging will power all three devices. The Ultra models will also have 50W wireless charging. The Oppo Find X7 Ultra’s packing box has been leaked, providing a glimpse into its appearance.

While pricing and availability are presently unknown, further information is likely to be announced during the Oppo Find X7 Series presentation in China on December 27.

