We already know that Qualcomm and MediaTek are having their events this month to launch the latest flagship chipsets. Qualcomm will launch the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in mid-November. However, Mediatek’s next flagship SoC is coming even soon. MediaTek scheduled an event for November 8 to launch the Dimensity 9200.

MediaTek Dimensity 9200 is Arriving on November 8

The chipset has appeared on different benchmarks to reveal the overall performance. For instance, the chipset got over 1.26 million points in Antutu, which is a 26% improvement over the Dimensity 9000. Similarly, the CPU temperature increases from 27°C (room temperature) to a very pleasant 36–37°C and remains there throughout the demanding test. Sources claim the chip will feature a Cortex-X3 prime CPU core that is supposed to bring a 25% increase in raw performance.

The GPU should be Immortalis-G715 with hardware support for ray tracing. Early benchmarks of that one showed it to be more powerful than the Apple A16 Bionic.

The reports are claiming that vivo will launch its X90 series with this chipset. Most probably, the company will launch the series by the end of this year.

