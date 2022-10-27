We have previously reported that vivo will launch its X90 series by the end of this month. The series will include a vanilla, a Pro and a Pro+ version. Obviously, the flagship device of the series will be X90 Pro+. The phone will have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a top-notch camera. However, the latest leak has revealed that the vanilla vivo X90 will run on the Dimensity 9200 chipset and support 120W charging.

vivo X90 to have Dimensity 9200 SoC and 120W Fast Charging

The report has further revealed that the screen will be 1.5K, which is how 1220p panels are often mislabelled. The vivo X90 will also be the first IP-rated vanilla smartphone from the X series. Whereas, both Pro models will have water and dust protection.

It is worth mentioning here that, the Dimensity 9200 chipset is not yet announced. However, the upcoming chipset bears a 26% overall improvement in raw performance. The vivo X90 will also have an increase in battery capacity. Most probably, the phone will have a 4,700 mAh battery.

Some previous reports have revealed that the vivo X90 Pro+ will be the first phone to feature the upcoming D9200 SoC. However, the latest reports are saying that the vanilla variant will also come with this chipset. vivo will also adopt a dual-chip strategy. It also means that the Pro+ model will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor in some regions and Dimensity 9200 in some regions. Both chipsets will launch in November. So, the company will announce the series by the end of November or in the first week of December.

