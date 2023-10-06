MediaTek Reiterates Commitment to Drive 5G Adoption and Futuristic Technologies in MEA

MediaTek, a leading global fabless semiconductor company, powering nearly 2 billion connected devices a year, reiterated its commitment towards expanding its footprint across the Smartphone and Smart Device ecosystem in the Middle East & Africa (MEA) regions. MediaTek is also looking at accelerating its collaboration with OEMs and telecom operators across the MEA region to increase digital adoption and promote growth across verticals. These initiatives were highlighted at MediaTek’s flagship interactive technology discussion series – MediaTek Technology Diaries in Dubai.

MediaTek powers some of the biggest brands globally and is committed to delivering cutting-edge innovation with its latest products & solutions across smartphones, smart devices, automotive, satellite connectivity solutions and next-gen wearables among others. The portfolio comprises of MediaTek Dimensity for 5G Smartphones, MediaTek Helio G series for 4G gaming smartphones, MediaTek Kompanio for arm-based Chromebooks, MediaTek Pentonic for Smart TV technologies, MediaTek Genio for Internet of Things, MediaTek Filogic for smart Wi-Fi 6/6E & Wi-Fi 7 solutions, and MediaTek Dimensity Auto for innovative automotive technologies among others.

“MediaTek is a market leader in the global semiconductor industry with a leading position in Smartphones, 5G FWA, Wi-Fi, TV and AI-IoT. Here in MEA, we are working to bring these technologies to the local industry by collaborating with the regional technology and telecom players driven by three major focus areas in our strategy. In Connectivity, a combination of our T750 or T830 5G FWA CPE chipsets and Filogic Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 7 chipsets bring faster internet connectivity into homes and businesses and empower operators to entirely transform and elevate their fixed wireless access (FWA) services and enhance the consumer perception of these services. In the Smartphone space, we are the clear leaders in market share, and our focus remains on bringing consumers better variety in the Premium and Flagship range while maintaining support to the migration initiatives from Featurephones to Smartphones. Finally, in AI-IoT, new frontiers are being explored, new cellular technologies that serve the use cases better are being tested and we are already testing RedCap 5G and look forward to collaborating with regional satellite and telecom operators to bring the value of NTN to the AI-IoT ecosystem. We aim to unlock innovation in CE and Telecom industry verticals and invite everyone to be part of this journey as we continue to redefine the boundaries of brilliance,” said Rami Osman, Director for Business Development, MediaTek Middle East and Africa.

During the forum, MediaTek showcased some of the latest collaborations from the MEA region across the portfolio, including Airtel 5G CPE powered by MediaTek T750, Xiaomi 13T Pro powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200+, Xiaomi 13T powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200-ULTRA and HP Chromebook x360 powered by MediaTek Kompanio 1200. Other devices powered by MediaTek include Motorola Defy Satellite Link, TAG Pluto Tab, TAG-Tab 3, Jazz Digit 4G Smart Feature Phone, Amazon Echo, Yoco Khumo POS and Yoco Neo Touch POS among others.

MediaTek Accelerates MEA Collaboration for Digital Growth

The event witnessed insightful interactions through a Fireside Chat by MediaTek around the theme – ‘Role of MediaTek in the global semiconductor landscape’ moderated by Anuj Sidharth, Deputy Director, Marketing & Corporate Communications, MediaTek India and panellists included Rami Osman & Mohamed A. El-saidny. The event sparked insightful and engaging discussions on the ubiquitous new-age technology, showcasing MediaTek’s supremacy in arenas including smartphones, smart devices, automotive, satellite communication, computing and connectivity, collaboration with OEM and telecom operators.

The event saw insightful interactions around the following technologies-

Smartphones – MediaTek Dimensity 5G smartphone platforms power cutting-edge features from professional-grade imaging and multi-camera videography, brilliant non-stop gaming to advanced AI. The flagship family includes MediaTek Dimensity 9200+, 9200, 9000+, 9000 system-on-chips (SoCs) and premium family with MediaTek Dimensity 8200, 8100, 8050, among others.

The MediaTek Technology Diaries is an interactive, informative series aimed at demystifying the newest technologies transforming our daily lives. The series is in tune with MediaTek’s philosophy of making great technology available to help consumers connect seamlessly with the things that shape our daily lives by enhancing, enriching, and making us smarter and healthier.

