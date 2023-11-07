MediaTek’s New All Big Core Design for Flagship Dimensity 9300 Chipset Maximizes Smartphone Performance and Efficiency

MediaTek announced the Dimensity 9300, its newest flagship mobile chip with a one-of-a-kind All Big Core design. The unique configuration combines extreme performance with MediaTek’s industry-leading power efficiency to deliver unmatched user experiences in gaming, video capture, and on-device generative AI processing.

“The Dimensity 9300 is MediaTek’s most powerful flagship chip yet, bringing a huge boost in raw computing power to flagship smartphones with our groundbreaking All Big Core design,” said Joe Chen, President at MediaTek. “This unique architecture, combined with our upgraded on-chip AI Processing Unit, will usher in a new era of generative AI applications as developers push the limits with edge AI and hybrid AI computing capabilities.”

MediaTek’s next generation APU 790 AI processor is integrated into the Dimensity 9300 and designed to significantly improve generative AI performance and energy efficiency for faster and more secure edge computing. The APU 790 doubles the integer and floating-point operations performance, while reducing power consumption by 45%. By adapting the Transformer model for operator acceleration, the processing speed of the APU 790 is 8 times faster than the previous generation, with image generation within one second using Stable Diffusion. MediaTek has developed mixed-precision INT4 quantization technology, which when combined with the company’s NeuroPilot memory hardware compression, can more efficiently utilize memory bandwidth and significantly reduce memory requirements for large AI models. The APU 790 provides support for NeuroPilot Fusion, which can continuously perform LoRA low-rank adaptation, and is capable of supporting large language models with 1B, 7B, and 13B parameters, with scalability up to 33B. As part of MediaTek’s rich AI ecosystem, the Dimensity 9300 will support cutting-edge mainstream large language models including Meta Llama 2, Baichuan 2, Baidu AI LLM, and more. This helps developers quickly and efficiently deploy multi-modal generative AI applications to provide users with generative AI experiences such as text, images, and music.

With Arm’s latest flagship GPU, the Immortalis-G720, the Dimensity 9300 supercharges mobile gaming experiences. The Dimensity 9300 offers an almost 46% boost in GPU performance while at the same level of power consumption as the Dimensity 9200. Similarly impressive, the Dimensity 9300 provides a 40% reduction in GPU power consumption at the same level of performance as the previous generation chipset. This provides users with a big performance upgrade without sacrificing battery life. By combining the chipset’s extreme octa-core CPU design with MediaTek’s second generation hardware raytracing engine, smartphones powered by the Dimensity 9300 will deliver console-level global illumination effects at a smooth 60 FPS. Plus, this powerful chipset allows users to seamlessly multi-task so they can game and video stream at the same time or watch another video while they play.

The Dimensity 9300 reimagines mobile photography and video capture by combining a low-power AI-ISP and always-on HDR up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second (fps). The chipset also supports 4K at 30 fps cinematic mode with real-time bokeh tracking for professional quality bokeh enhancements, as well as 4K AI Noise Reduction (AI-NR) and AI processing on RAW photos and videos. Additionally, the Dimensity 9300 will support the new Ultra HDR format in Android 14 for the next generation of smartphones. Ultra HDR is a big step forward for mobile photography, making photos look much more vibrant while ensuring that files are compatible with the nearly universally-supported JPEG format. Further enhancing users’ photography, the Dimensity 9300 supports groundbreaking ambient light adaptive HDR recovery technology.

The Dimensity 9300 display system leverages the chipset’s powerful on-device AI capability to detect primary objects and background images in real-time. Coupled with the MiraVision Picture Quality (PQ) engine, it will dynamically adjust the optimal contrast, sharpness, and color of the primary objects, enhancing the overall image with a sense of depth creating lifelike video experiences, comparable to today’s Flagship DTVs.

Since connectivity is essential part of the user experience, the Dimensity 9300 supports Wi-Fi 7 speeds up to 6.5 Gbps and integrates MediaTek Xtra RangeTM Technology for better long-range connectivity. With MediaTek’s Multi-Link Hotspot technology, Dimensity 9300 also improves smartphone tethering speeds by up to 3X compared to competitive solutions.

Other key features of the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 include:

Big core power: The Dimensity 9300 is built on TSMC’s third generation 4nm process with four Arm Cortex-X4 cores with operating speeds of up to 3.25GHz and four Cortex-A720 cores operating up to 2.0GHz to maximize performance.

The Dimensity 9300 is built on TSMC’s third generation 4nm process with four Arm Cortex-X4 cores with operating speeds of up to 3.25GHz and four Cortex-A720 cores operating up to 2.0GHz to maximize performance. Faster display speeds : The chipset supports WQHD at 180Hz and 4K up to 120Hz to provide stunning visuals, along with dual active display support for foldable form factors.

: The chipset supports WQHD at 180Hz and 4K up to 120Hz to provide stunning visuals, along with dual active display support for foldable form factors. Seamless 5G connectivity : The 5G R16 modem supports 4CC-CA Sub-6GHz and 8CC-CA mmWave with MediaTek’s UltraSave 3.0+ technology for improved power efficiency.

: The 5G R16 modem supports 4CC-CA Sub-6GHz and 8CC-CA mmWave with MediaTek’s UltraSave 3.0+ technology for improved power efficiency. Speedy memory: Dimensity 9300 supports LPDDR5T 9600Mbps memory, currently the highest speed available.

Equally important to these features centered around the user experience, the Dimensity 9300 offers superior security for flagship Android devices. The chipset’s privacy-focused security design resists physical attacks on data access by protecting important processes during boot-up and when performing secure computing. With the Cortex-X4 and Cortex-A720 processors built on Arm’s latest v9 architecture, the chipset supports Arm’s advanced Memory Tagging Extension (MTE) technology that makes it easier for developers to find memory related bugs before and after deployment. MTE, which Google has committed to supporting across its entire Android stack, will help keep users safe and accelerate the development process so OEMs can speed up time to market.

