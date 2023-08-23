MediaTek is a leading global fabless semiconductor powering more than two billion connected edge devices every year. Now, MediaTek-powered flagship phones will get on-device AI support as early as 2024. MediaTek announced that it is working closely with Meta’s Llama 2, the company’s next-generation open-source Large Language Model (LLM).

Utilizing Meta’s LLM as well as MediaTek’s latest APUs and NeuroPilot AI Platform, MediaTek aims to build a complete edge computing ecosystem designed to accelerate AI application development on smartphones, IoT, vehicles, smart homes, and other edge devices.

MediaTek Powered Flagship Phones to Get on-device AI Support in 2024

Presently, most Generative AI processing is performed through cloud computing. However, MediaTek’s use of Llama 2 models will enable generative AI applications to run directly on devices. It will provide several advantages to developers and users, including seamless performance, greater privacy, better security and reliability, lower latency, the ability to work in areas with little to no connectivity, and lower operation cost.

To truly take advantage of on-device Generative AI technology, device makers will need to adopt high computing, low-power AI processors and faster, more reliable connectivity to enhance computing capabilities. Every MediaTek-powered 5G smartphone SoC shipped today is equipped with APUs designed to perform a wide variety of Generative AI features, such as AI Noise Reduction, AI Super Resolution, AI MEMC and more.

Additionally, MediaTek’s next-generation flagship chipset will feature a software stack optimized to run Llama 2. It will also have an upgraded APU with Transformer backbone acceleration. The reduced footprint access and use of DRAM bandwidth will further enhance LLM and AIGC performance. These advancements facilitate an expedited pace for building use cases for on-device Generative AI.

MediaTek expects Llama 2-based AI applications to become available for smartphones powered by the next-generation flagship SoC, scheduled to hit the market by the end of the year.

