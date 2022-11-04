MediaTek’s New SoC Intends to Outperform Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Next Week, Rival of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Will Be Released By MediaTek

We now know when to expect one of the year’s most anticipated mobile SoC unveilings, which promises to further inflame the Silicon Wars. On the Chinese social media platform Weibo, MediaTek said that it will show off its newest Dimensity flagship smartphone CPU on November 8th.

The upcoming Dimensity 9200 has been the subject of numerous rumours and leaks recently, with some very promising benchmark numbers including an AnTuTu score of over 1.26 million points and an impressive Mali-G715 MC11 GPU result of 328 frames per second in the Manhattan ES 3.0 1080p offscreen test and 228 frames per second in the Manhattan ES 3.1 1080p offscreen test.

Rumored Specifications of MediaTek Dimensity 9200

Little is known about the chip’s precise specifications, although we expect the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 to offer a configuration comparable to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

In terms of processing power, we anticipate that the new MediaTek flagship will include one large Cortex-X3 core, capable of clocking up to 3GH or even more, three Cortex-A715 mid-cores, and four Cortex-A510 cores. With the aforementioned Mali Immortalis G-715 MC11 GPU in action, the visuals are noticeably better.

Which phones will use MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset?

This is tricky, but we can rule out Samsung’s top-of-the-line smartphones immediately away. If the post-release benchmarks are consistent with the rumoured and leaked ones, OnePlus and Asus may decide to use this new SoC in their smartphones.

Great news, as these benchmarks also imply the new Dimensity 9200 can compete with the A16 from Apple. It appears that next year’s competition will be very intense. As an aside, we can expect to see the first devices with Dimensity 9200 capabilities on the market in 2023.

