META partners with PTA, TDAP and Pakistani content creators to help prevent e-commerce scams

Meta has partnered with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to raise awareness about e-commerce scams and share tips on how to stay safe online. Pakistani content creators like Romaisa Khan and Bilal Munir are also collaborating with Meta to alert their followers on Facebook and Instagram.

“At Meta, we are committed to connecting people, including making it easier for sellers and buyers to find each other online, but some people take advantage of others by running scams online,” said Beth Ann Lim, Meta’s Policy Programs Director for the Asia Pacific region. “We are pleased to partner with PTA and TDAP, as well as local content creators, to promote responsible use of the internet and support all users in Pakistan to connect with their favorite businesses safely.”

Starting February 7, Safer Internet Day, and continuing in the month of March, the creators will share tips in Urdu on their social channels reminding both buyers and sellers to watch out for online scams. Romaisa Khan, known for her entertaining videos, said people need to be wary of deals that seem too good to be true. Bilal Munir from Video Wali Sarkar discussed ways on how online sellers can build trust with consumers and protect themselves from phishing and hacking scams.

Kamran Gandapur, Director General Web Analysis Cell of PTA, said “E-commerce scams continue to be an obstacle for businesses and consumers alike. We are pleased to partner with Meta to raise awareness among people in Pakistan so they can be better equipped to protect themselves from scams as they navigate the digital space for buying and selling and building their online communities.”

In the month of March, PTA and TDAP will share messages on account security and identifying scams, reaching a wider audience and helping to create more aware digital citizens.

