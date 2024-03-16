Meta Suspends Motaz Azaiza’s Facebook Account

Palestinian journalist Motaz Azaiza has been actively covering the general destruction and humanitarian crisis emanating from the one-sided war commenced by Israel in Palestine. He reported on the devastating impact of Israeli military operations on civilian populations, infrastructure, and livelihoods within the territory. Back in October 2023, his X account got suspended for exposing Israeli war crimes in Gaza. Now, Meta has suspended his Facebook account. Recently, Motaz took to his Instagram to reveal that Meta suspended his Facebook account. He received a notification from Meta informing him of the suspension. Furthermore, he was asked to plead the decision within 180 days. His account would be permanently deleted if he failed to do so.

The reason behind the suspension is still unknown. It left Motaz and his followers baffled. Motaz known for his verbal stance against the Israeli ghastlinesses imposed upon Palestinians, particularly in Gaza, has been using his platform to reveal the constant struggles faced by people.

The suspension of Motaz’s Facebook account has raised concerns among activists and supporters of Palestinian rights. They have started to fear that social media platforms have been making deliberate attempts to silence dissident voices and censor information regarding the Palestinian cause. Many people raised their voices for Motaz venting solidarity and calling for Meta to reinstate his account without delay.

This incident sparked light on a more comprehensive debate surrounding the strength and responsibility of social media platforms. No doubt, it is the responsibility of all social media to regulate content and ensure freedom of expression. Otherwise, journalists & activists have to face challenges especially those operating in targeted zones and oppressed communities, where access to information and platforms for advocacy are increasingly under threat.