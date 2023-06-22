Microsoft Aims to Build Quantum Supercomputer in 10 Years

In a recent announcement, Microsoft unveiled its plans to construct a quantum supercomputer, utilizing the topological qubits that its researchers have been developing for several years. According to Krysta Svore, Microsoft’s VP of advanced quantum development, the company is confident that it will take less than a decade to construct a quantum supercomputer utilizing qubits that can execute one million quantum operations per second. Although there are several intermediary milestones to be accomplished, this is a significant advancement in quantum computing technology. Microsoft has announced a new measurement as the computing industry strives to progress beyond the current time of noisy intermediate-scale quantum (NISQ) computation.

“We think about our roadmap and the time to the quantum supercomputer in terms of years rather than decades,” Svore said.

In a significant development, Microsoft’s team has successfully demonstrated the creation of Majorana-based qubits, as announced last year. Majorana qubits, a type of quantum bit, are known for their exceptional stability when compared to traditional techniques. However, creating these qubits is an extremely challenging task. In a significant development, Microsoft has achieved the first milestone on its path to a quantum supercomputer. The tech giant had made an early investment in this technology, and now, after a year of announcing this breakthrough, the company’s team has published a new peer-reviewed paper in the American Physical Society’s Physical Review B. The paper confirms that Microsoft has successfully achieved the first milestone toward building a quantum supercomputer. Microsoft has recently announced that it has made significant progress in its work toward improving its devices. The company has presented results from a larger number of devices and a significantly greater amount of data than it did a year ago when it first announced this initiative.

In a recent statement, Svore commented that the current stage of implementation is foundational. Noisy intermediate-scale quantum machines have been developed, according to recent reports. Physical qubits are the foundation of a new technology that has yet to prove practical and useful due to their unreliability. In today’s world, scientific research and commercial industries are two major areas that drive innovation and progress. Both fields have their unique goals and objectives, but they share a common goal of advancing technology and improving our way of life. While scientific research aims to expand our knowledge and understanding The industry’s next goal is to achieve a resilient level. In a recent statement, experts have emphasized the need to utilize physical qubits in conjunction with error-correcting codes to function as a logical qubit. It is no longer sufficient to rely solely on physical qubits for operations. This approach will enable more efficient and effective use of qubits in various applications. According to Svore, achieving this milestone requires a quantum computer capable of executing one million dependable quantum operations per second, with a failure rate of one per trillion operations.

Great strides are being made by a team to build hardware-protected qubits, according to Svore. This is the next step in the process. Scientists have developed qubits that are less than 10 microns on a side and can perform one qubit operation in less than a microsecond. The team has announced their plans to work on entangling the qubits and operating them through a process called braiding. This concept has been discussed as a theory since the early 2000s.

Svore announced plans to build a smaller multiqubit system and demonstrate a full quantum system. This follows their recent progress in the field.

Microsoft has set an ambitious roadmap, and it remains to be seen how well the team can execute it, given the length of time it took to achieve the first milestone. In a race to move beyond the NISQ era, IBM, IonQ, and other companies are aiming for similar results using more established methods for building their qubits. This competition has created an arms race among the companies.

Microsoft has made an announcement regarding its roadmap and the introduction of Azure Quantum Elements. This platform is designed to enhance scientific discovery by merging high-performance computing, quantum, and AI. Additionally, the company has also launched Copilot for Azure Quantum, which is an AI model that has been specifically trained to assist scientists and students in generating quantum-related calculations and simulations.