Microsoft Brings Its Bing Chatbot To Mobile Apps & Skype

Everyone is just obsessed with chatbots nowadays. Earlier this month, Microsoft wrapped off its AI-powered Chatbot in Bing. The company granted more than a million people access to the preview Microsft Bing Chatbot while millions more are on the waitlist. Until now, the only way to access the highly anticipated chatbot was through the Edge Desktop browser. However, Microsoft is now bringing more products, services, and devices.

Microsoft Bing Chatbot Can Now Be Accessed Via Mobile Apps

The good news is that the people with access to the chatbot through their Microsoft account can use it on the Edge and Bing mobile apps for Android and iOS as well. It has started today and now just tapping the Bing button at the bottom of the mobile app will allow you to create a chat session with the bot. In the Edge mobile app, you can catch up with the chatbot from the homepage.

On top of that, you can also access the chatbot on Skype . Even though, users will be able to converse with it one-on-one or even add it to a group chat. Isn’t it amazing? For instance, you can use the chatbot to help plan a meetup and let everyone else see the suggestions simultaneously. You can even settle a debate by asking it to clarify the topic of the discussion. The AI Bot can translate information between more than 100 languages.

The point worth mentioning here is that there’s another way to use the chatbot. Microsoft has recently added voice control on both mobile and desktop. As we all know that these are the early days for the chatbot, and it can eventually spell the end for Cortana. Microsoft aims to bring the chatbot to other apps, such as Teams. However, the company said that it’s still fine-tuning the bot.

