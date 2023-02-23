Microsoft Brings Its Bing Chatbot To Mobile Apps & Skype
Everyone is just obsessed with chatbots nowadays. Earlier this month, Microsoft wrapped off its AI-powered Chatbot in Bing. granted more than a million people access to the preview Microsft Bing Chatbot while millions more are on the waitlist. Until now, the only way to access the highly anticipated chatbot was through the Edge Desktop browser. However, Microsoft is now bringing more products, services, and devices.
Microsoft Bing Chatbot Can Now Be Accessed Via Mobile Apps
The good news is that the people with access to the chatbot through their Microsoft account can use it on the and mobile apps for Android and iOS as well. It has started today and now just tapping the Bing button at the bottom of the mobile app will allow you to create a chat session with the bot. In the Edge mobile app, you can catch up with the chatbot from the homepage.
On top of that, you can also access the chatbot on . Even though, users will be able to one-on-one or even add it to a group chat. Isn’t it amazing? For instance, you can use the chatbot to help plan a meetup and let everyone else see the suggestions simultaneously. You can even settle a debate by asking it to clarify the topic of the discussion. The AI Bot can translate information between more than 100 languages.
Also Read: Instagram Co-Founders Launch Artifact: An AI Powered News App – (phoneworld.com.pk)