Microsoft Excel Users on Windows will soon allow Importing Data from Photos

Microsoft Excel is one of the most used and liked tools in Microsoft Office. It is famous for its comprehensive and advanced spreadsheet program used by offices and students to record, store and manipulate data. It is available for iPhone Android and Windows users. Microsoft keeps on bringing new tolls in Excel to facilitate the users in a better way. It is now allowing Microsoft Excel Users on windows to import data from photos.

This feature of importing data from the images named “Data from Picture” is already available in Excel for iPhone, Android, and Mac. But this feature was missing from Windows and the users long have requested to introduce the same facility for them also. Finally, their wait is over and Windows users can now read and sort data from photos like screenshots of a table or receipt. The results will, later on, be placed on the Excel sheets. There is no such option available for scanning the data at the moment.

Good News for Microsoft Excel Users on Windows

Microsoft is testing the feature “Data from Picture” starting with Beta Channel Version 2208 (build 15402.20002). It is yet limited to Office Insider testers but with bugs, everyone can see the feature with Microsoft 365. This feature works with text written in a few specific languages which are Turkish, Swedish, English, Spanish, Slovenian, Slovak, Serbian, Romanian, Portuguese, Bosnian, Croatian, Finnish, Dutch, Danish, Czech, Polish, Norwegian, Italian, Hungarian, German and French.

How it works:

The user needs to click the Data tab in the ribbon bar to make the option available. When the option appears, then click on the “from Picture” option in the ribbon. The user can then import an image from the clipboard or local files. Once the data is imported, Excel will then analyze it and will manipulate it to convert it into rows. The results if feasible and appropriate can later be reviewed and added to the document.

