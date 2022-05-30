Microsoft has announced that it is working on a Chromecast like stick for Xbox games. The upcoming Xbox-branded “modernized HDMI streaming device” will connect to a TV like a Google Chromecast. However, the device is in the initial phase of development.

Microsoft is Working on a Chromecast like Stick for Xbox Games

The device, codenamed Keystone, will run Xbox Game Pass and the Xbox cloud streaming service. According to recent reports, you only need a controller and good internet to play Xbox games on your TVs. On the other hand, a spokesperson confirmed that Microsoft is making a change to Keystone. Moreover, it will “pivot away” from the current plan and go a different route.

Microsft aims to enable more users to play the games they want, on the devices they want, anywhere they want. The company also confirms that the game-streaming device, Keystone, would be able to connect to any TV or monitor without the need for a console.

“As part of any technical journey, we are constantly evaluating our efforts, reviewing our learnings, and ensuring we are bringing value to our customers. We have made the decision to pivot away from the current iteration of the Keystone device,” the spokesperson continued. “We will take our learnings and refocus our efforts on a new approach that will allow us to deliver Xbox Cloud Gaming to more players around the world in the future.”

However, the nature and extent of the changes Microsoft is planning for Keystone are unknown.

