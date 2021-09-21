Microsoft has announced that it will release Windows 11 on October 5. Now, Microsoft has announced in a blog post that Windows 11 and Office 2021 will arrive simultaneously. Apparently, Office 2021 is practically identical to Office LTSC 2021, a software suite that the company already distributes to business customers.

Office 2021 will not be a Windows 11 exclusive and will be available for macOS and Windows 11. Additionally, Microsoft will continue to offer 32-bit versions as well. Microsoft’s MSRP remains as it was for the 2019 edition. It means you do not need to purchase a Microsoft 365 subscription for the next version of Office.

Microsoft Office 2021 will Launch Alongside Windows 11 Without a subscription

The company states that Office 2021 will be available in the following versions:

Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021

Microsoft Office Home and Business 2021

Visio Standard 2021

Visio Professional 2021

Project Standard 2021

Project Professional 2021

The key features of the upcoming Microsoft Office 2021

Performance improvements: You will now experience improved performance, stability, and speed across Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook. Also, you will get faster calculations from common Excel functions like SUMIF, COUNTIF, and AVERAGEIF.

You will now quickly access and change the colour of all your inking tools in one place. It simplifies how you work with ink using new Draw tab additions: Point Eraser, Ruler, and Lasso.

You will now quickly access and change the colour of all your inking tools in one place. It simplifies how you work with ink using new Draw tab additions: Point Eraser, Ruler, and Lasso. Visual refresh: Now work with a modernized Start experience and newly refreshed tabs in the ribbon. You can now experience a clean, clear style with Monoline iconography that communicates action and features with simple visuals.

Now work with a modernized Start experience and newly refreshed tabs in the ribbon. You can now experience a clean, clear style with Monoline iconography that communicates action and features with simple visuals. See what’s new in stock media: Microsoft has added more rich media content to the Office Premium Creative Content collection, a curated library of stock images, icons, and more that help you express yourself.

Microsoft has added more rich media content to the Office Premium Creative Content collection, a curated library of stock images, icons, and more that help you express yourself. Find what you need with Microsoft Search: At the top of your Microsoft Office apps on Windows, you’ll find the new Microsoft Search box. This powerful tool helps you quickly find what you’re looking for, from text to commands to help and more.

