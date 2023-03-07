Microsoft Outlook On Mac Goes Free With New Exciting Features Coming!

Advertisement

Microsoft Outlook is an email, calendar, note-taking, and contact-management app that got launched back in 1997. The point notable here is that it was primarily used as enterprise software, however, Microsoft slowly opened it up to more mainstream audiences. It folded in email messaging from MSN and live.com as well. The good piece of news for its users is that Microsoft Outlook on Mac has gone free. It means that now a Microsoft 365 subscription won’t be necessary to use the email app. It has been revealed in a Microsoft blog post on Monday.

Microsoft Outlook on Mac is Now Free

Microsoft stated that it didn’t have an additional comment outside of the blog post. However, the company revealed that new features will be coming to Mac users as well. It will include being able to “peek” at upcoming calendar events. In addition to that, it will also allow connecting a person’s Outlook profile to Apple Focus, a feature that will allow people to customize their notifications. The company wrote in a blog post:

“Mac users can easily add Outlook.com, Gmail, iCloud, Yahoo! or IMAP accounts in Outlook everywhere and can experience the best mail and calendar app on macOS. The Outlook for Mac app also complements Outlook for iOS – giving people a consistent, reliable, and powerful experience that brings the best-in-class experience of Outlook into the Apple ecosystem that so many love” Advertisement

It would not be wrong to say that Microsoft’s Windows operating system is a major competitor to Apple’s macOS. The companies do create software for each other’s platforms. We all know that Microsoft’s enterprise software including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, is also available to Mac users. In the same way, Apple’s iTunes is also present on Windows. There had been no further words regarding the new features and the details yet. Let’s wait and watch what comes next. Stay tuned for more updates.

