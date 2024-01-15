On August 9, 2011, Apple claimed the title of the world’s most valuable company, a position it held undisturbed for an impressive 12 years, five months, and one day until January 11, 2024. On this day, Microsoft overtakes Apple to become the new global leader in market capitalization, with Microsoft’s $2.887 trillion slightly outpacing Apple’s $2.874 trillion.

Reflecting on the historical context, Microsoft’s journey began on March 13, 1986, when it went public. Bill Gates, who owned 45% of the company’s equity at the time, witnessed Microsoft’s market cap reach $780 million by the end of its first trading day. Bill’s paper net worth on that day was $350 million. Fast forward to the recent shift in market dynamics, and Microsoft’s success propelled it to surpass Apple in market value.

Microsoft Overtakes Apple: Exploring Bill Gates’ Trillionaire Potential

By 2024, Bill’s 35% stake in Microsoft, if maintained, would have been worth $1.01 trillion, considering the company’s $2.887 trillion market cap.

The piece delves into the backstory of Bill Gates and Warren Buffett’s friendship, initiated during a chance meeting at a Fourth of July barbecue in 1991. Despite initial skepticism, Bill appreciated Warren’s insights, leading to a lifelong friendship and shared commitment to philanthropy.

Currently, Bill owns less than 1.4% of Microsoft, valued at around $40 billion. The bulk of his current net worth, approximately $138 billion, stems from diversified investments controlled by Cascade, including stakes in various companies and ownership of the Four Seasons Hotel and Resorts chain.

There is a potential scenario where Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple, could have become a trillionaire if he had retained his 20% stake in the company. However, due to a tumultuous history with Apple, Jobs did not amass the level of Apple shares needed for such a financial feat.

Concluding the article, it raises questions about other notable figures, such as Elon Musk, and the calculations required for them to attain trillionaire status. Overall, the piece provides an intriguing exploration of the intersection between market dynamics, personal decisions, and the pursuit of immense wealth in the tech industry.

