Microsoft has recently announced that the company is going to launch its Surface Duo dual-screen Android smartphone phone on September 10th. The smartphone would be priced at $1,399. Microsoft is now enabling anyone to preorder the Surface Duo in the US. Preorders will be available at AT&T, Microsoft’s online store, and Best Buy.

Microsoft to Launch its Surface Duo on September 10th

Now if we talk about the specifications of the device, it includes two separate 5.6-inch OLED displays (1800 x 1350) with a 4:3 aspect ratio that combines together to create an 8.1-inch overall workspace (2700 x 1800) with a 3:2 aspect ratio.

Unlike other foldable phones like Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, the Surface Duo is utilizing real Gorilla Glass, and the displays are built to operate in a similar way to multiple monitors on a Windows PC.

Moving on to the camera, Microsoft is using an 11-megapixel f/2.0 camera. The other features include auto modes for low light, HDR multi-frame captures, and a “superzoom” up to 7x. It also supports both 4K and 1080p video recording at 30fps and 60fps, with electronic image stabilization. There’s only a single camera on the smartphone, which can be used both for video calls and as the main camera

The chipset installed in the phone is Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 along with 6GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. It can support 4G LTE but there is no 5G support. Microsoft is also incorporating two batteries in the Surface Duo, split beneath both displays. Overall there’s 3577mAh of capacity, which is considerably less than the other foldable phone like the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

