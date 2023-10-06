Minecraft Mob Vote 2023: Here’s How To Vote?

All gaming fans must know that “mob vote” is the most highly anticipated part of Minecraft Live every year. Three new mobs designs are displayed to the community each October and we get to decide which one gets developed fully and added to the game. This year, you will be able to vote for three new mobs. Let’s dig into how to vote in the Minecraft Live Mob vote 2023.

When & How to Vote in The Minecraft Mob Vote 2023?

The Minecraft Live mob vote will open earlier than ever this year. It will give you 48 hours to cast your vote. Voting will start on October 13, 2023, at 10 am PDT/1 pm EDT/6 pm BST and will close during the Minecraft Live broadcast. The point worth mentioning here is that you can cast your vote inside a special Minecraft Bedrock world, the Minecraft Launcher, or on the official Minecraft website.

If you have Minecraft Bedrock edition, log into a special Minecraft world filled with fun mini-games, characters to meet, and even a scavenger hunt. You will get the chance to vote for the mob inside that world. Reports claim that the world is going to be open for 24 hours after Minecraft Live finishes, but only for the fun and games. The three Minecraft mobs for the 2023 mob vote were revealed between October 3 and October 5, 2023. Let’s have a look: