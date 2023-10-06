Minecraft Mob Vote 2023: Here’s How To Vote?
All gaming fans must know that “mob vote” is the most highly anticipated part of Minecraft Live every year. Three new mobs designs are displayed to the community each October and we get to decide which one gets developed fully and added to the game. This year, you will be able to vote for three new mobs. Let’s dig into how to vote in the Minecraft Live Mob vote 2023.
When & How to Vote in The Minecraft Mob Vote 2023?
The Minecraft Live mob vote will open earlier than ever this year. It will give you 48 hours to cast your vote. Voting will start on October 13, 2023, at 10 am PDT/1 pm EDT/6 pm BST and will close during the Minecraft Live broadcast. The point worth mentioning here is that you can cast your vote inside a special Minecraft Bedrock world, the Minecraft Launcher, or on the official Minecraft website.
If you have Minecraft Bedrock edition, log into a special Minecraft world filled with fun mini-games, characters to meet, and even a scavenger hunt. You will get the chance to vote for the mob inside that world. Reports claim that the world is going to be open for 24 hours after Minecraft Live finishes, but only for the fun and games. The three Minecraft mobs for the 2023 mob vote were revealed between October 3 and October 5, 2023. Let’s have a look:
Minecraft crab
The first mob is the Minecraft crab that was revealed on October 3, 2023. It is a cute and tiny critter. It not only looks super cool but comes with an extremely valuable use to Minecraft builders as its claw can help you while placing blocks.
Minecraft armadillo
The second mob announced is the Minecraft armadillo. It is a lovable dude who brings new life to warm places like the savanna biome. It has a very useful purpose for other Minecraft pets as well.
Minecraft penguin
The third and final Minecraft mob announced this year is the Minecraft penguin. It is tipped to be already a winner. Let me tell you that Minecraft fans have been exclaiming for penguins for years now, and our wish may finally come true this year.