Many experts around the globe believe that the coming future would be a digital one and those who will thrive in technology will set the course of the world. Keeping that in mind, Pakistan’s Federal Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had posted tweets recently which indicate that the government is planning to transform the country into a technological superpower in the coming ten years.

Minister Fawad Envisages Pakistan as a Technological Superpower in Coming Ten Years

The Minister said that big urban cities like Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad will be transformed into special economic zones. The next step will follow the construction of a 200-acre health city in the district of Faisalabad. The special economic zones would be created for promoting the technology industry and business with special perks and privileges.

In one of the tweet, Fawad stated:

“I call upon multinationals of USA, China, Russia, Korea, Japan, and EU to join hands with us rest assure Pakistan ll ensure a most competitive environment and most relaxed Tax structure for Tax business our doors are open ..66% of the world’s population lives in 4-hour flight radius of Pak.”

Furthermore, the minister also calls upon foreign companies to work in Pakistan. He assured the invited firms for a relaxing tax structure and a competitive environment to work in. When it comes to the “Made in Pakistan” initiative, domestically manufactured ventilators’ first batch has been delivered to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

