Pakistan is one of the fastest countries in the third world to embrace technological prowess. In this regard, Federal Minister for Information and Technology, Syed Amin ul Haq, inaugurated the first-ever data center of the National Information Technology Board (NITB). The data center has been entitled ‘Staging Environment.’ It was built at a cost of PKR. 330 million. The data center encompasses 8 data servers with a staggering storage capacity of 500 terabytes.

Minister Inaugurates NITB’s First-Ever Data Center named ‘Staging Environment’

The IT Minister stated during the event that the state-of-the-art data center was built to meet cyber security requirements. According to the minister,

Under this program, the NITB will assist in the establishment of safe testing facilities, where government institutions’ websites, mobile applications, and online portals may be tested.

Previously, the National Technology Council (NTC) or a third party would assess applications and online portals.

According to him, the NITB center has removed the potential of data breaches or hacking.

“With cutting-edge technology and meticulous attention to detail, NITB’s data center provides highly secure and effective solutions that meet the data security demands of ministries.” The data center services ensure a secure physical and technical architecture that safeguards the most sensitive and vital data from all types of internal and external security threats,” he added.

Furthermore, it enables ministries to recover applications and data in the aftermath of different accidents, as well as to restore lost data utilizing powerful tools and technologies, he noted.

