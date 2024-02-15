Mobile Networks Decline: Bad Streaming, Gaming & Service (Report)

The popular mobile analytics company OpenSignal released its latest report for Q4 of 2023, showing the performance of Pakistan’s cellular mobile operators (CMOs) in different areas. While telcos’ performance improved in certain areas, it declined in some key areas such as live video experience, gaming experience, coverage, and consistency. It isn’t a good sign for the telecom industry, which needs to improve itself on different fronts. So, let’s take a look at the areas in detail in which telecom operators need to improve their performance.

Live Video Experience:

As evident in the image, all the telcos, including Jazz, Ufone, Telenor, and Zong, have underperformed in Q4 of 2023 as compared to the previous quarter. Moreover, none of the companies has even managed to score 50 points, which isn’t motivating for our telecom industry. In the age of social media, many users want to livestream their activities. However, with the declining performance of telcos, users can expect lags in their livestreams.

Game Experience:

Simultaneously, on the gaming experience front, the performance of the telcos went down, according to the report from OpenSignal. Among the telecom companies, the only one that witnessed a bit of improvement was Telenor. Apart from that, all other telcos lost points in gaming experience as compared to the report of August 2023.

Consistency:

In terms of consistency, which measures the reliability and stability of network performance over time and across different locations, the report reveals a concerning trend. None of the telcos were able to show any improvements in maintaining consistent service quality in Q4 of 2023. This lack of consistency can lead to frustrating experiences for users, specifically in areas where network fluctuations are frequent. Whether it’s dropped calls, slow data speeds, or unreliable connectivity, the inability of telcos to guarantee consistent service delivery hampers user satisfaction and the overall usability of mobile services.

Our Verdict:

The Q4 2023 report from OpenSignal highlights significant challenges faced by the cellular mobile operators (CMOs) of Pakistan. While there have been improvements in a few areas, the decline in performance across critical aspects such as live video experience, gaming experience, and consistency highlights the need for urgent attention and action from telcos.

The inability of telcos to meet the rising demands of consumers, especially in an era dominated by social media and online gaming, raises questions about the industry’s ability to adapt and innovate. Users increasingly depend on mobile networks for different activities and expect seamless and high-quality service.