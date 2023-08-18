Modern Warfare 3 Maps List Confirmed

All the gaming fans have been anxiously waiting for the highly anticipated game, Modern Warfare 3. Let me tell you that it is officially the Call of Duty game coming out in 2023. It is under development with Sledgehammer Games as the lead studio in partnership with Infinity Ward.

The good piece of information is that if you’re excited for the campaign to introduce Makarov or a return to Verdansk as the rostrum for at least one of the main missions then there’s much more to look forward to. For instance, the multiplayer mode is expected to take advantage of thoughtful COD players. It will have classic maps like Highrise, Rust, and Terminal set to make a return. It is expected to earn a place on our best FPS games by the end of the year. In this blog, I will share every map that’s been revealed for Modern Warfare 3 (2023) so far together with what kind of maps are coming post-launch.

Here’s the Modern Warfare 3 Maps List

Reports claim that there will be 20 maps featured in Modern Warfare 3 (2023) at launch time. 16 of them are dragged from the launch series of Modern Warfare 2 (2009). On the other hand, four are made up of three Large-Scale Battle Maps, and one Colossal ‘War’ Map. Afghan

Derail

Estate

Favela

Karachi

Highrise

Invasion

Quarry

Rundown

Rust

Scrapyard

Skidrow

Sub Base

Terminal

Underpass

Wasteland

Large-scale Battle Maps (3)

(3) Colossal ‘War’ Map (1)

12 all-new 6v6 core maps are expected to come to the game sometime after launch. The point notable here is that ‘all-new’ maps likely do mean completely new to the series. All we have to wait and watch what these new maps are like, but at least we have the classic 2009 maps to appreciate until then.

